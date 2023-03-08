Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu extends Holi wishes to PM Modi, people of India

Jerusalem [Israel], March 8 (ANI): Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday extended Holi wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of India.

"Happy Holi to my friend Prime Minister @narendramodi and the people of India! May the vibrant colors of this festival fill your lives with happiness, joy, and prosperity. Wishing you all a colorful and memorable Holi! #HappyHoli," Netanyahu tweeted on Wednesday.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday met the American Jewish Committee delegation in New Delhi and discussed about the "sea change in India-US and India-Israel relationships since 2014."



"Glad to meet American Jewish Committee delegation on their visit to India. Discussed about the sea change in India-US and India-Israel relationships since 2014. Appreciate their sentiments and support, as also their working with Indian community organizations in the US," Jaishankar tweeted on Tuesday.

American Jewish Committee (AJC) is the leading global Jewish advocacy organisation. From city halls to Capitol Hill, at the UN and in world capitals, AJC works to impact policy and opinion on some of the most important issues facing the Jewish people.

Recently, Jaishankar discussed the strengthening of India's relationship with the US and Israel in a meeting with the delegation comprising the American Jewish Committee and the Indian diaspora.

Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu tweeted, "Just spoke with Indian PM @narendramodi about ways to strengthen the close relationship between #Israel and #India. Together we'll advance security & economic relations, with a focus on high-tech. Exciting times ahead!"

Israeli Ambassador to India, Naor Gilon, recently said Prime Minister Modi's 'historic' visit to Israel in 2017 broke the ice between the two nations and the famous picture of him with ex-Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu is one of the pictures that will stay as a symbol of how things are done. (ANI)

