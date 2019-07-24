Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu likely to visit India soon: Ron Malka

By Joymala Bagchi

New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu would likely visit India "in the near future" to meet his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi, confirms Ron Malka, the Israel ambassador to New Delhi on Wednesday.

"Hopefully we will see him (Netanyahu) in the nearest future," Malka told ANI.

"These visits are important for strengthening the ties, and there is such good chemistry between the two great leaders (Modi and Netanyahu)," said Malka.

The Ambassador congratulated India for improving its ranking in the Global Innovative Index 2019 and remarked that the country has made a "remarkable progress" in the field of innovation.

Malka added that India and Israel share a common vision of development and progress through breakthrough innovation. "In the last few years, there is remarkable progress in the collaboration and partnership between India and Israel in various domains."

"The breakthrough innovations in science can be implemented in many other domains, such as space missions. Of the five nations that reached the moon, two of them are India and Israel. So you can imagine what we can do together."

Israel is due to held Snap legislative elections on September 17, 2019, to elect the 120 members of the 22nd Knesset.

Benjamin Netanyahu has been the Prime Minister of Israel since 2009 and had previously held the position from 1996 to 1999, making him the longest-serving PM in country's history.

Netanyahu had last visited India in January 2018, while Prime Minister Modi had gone to Tel Aviv in 2017. (ANI)