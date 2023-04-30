Israeli PM expected to visit India by end of year: Israel Ambassador

New Delhi [India], April 30 (ANI): Israel Ambassador Naor Gilon has confirmed that the Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to visit India by the end of this year.

"We can expect the Prime Minister of Israel to visit India by the end of this year... India and Israel have wonderful ties in all fields, it is based on the people-to-people element. Our relation now also has the government-to-government element," Israeli Ambassador Naor Gilon said while speaking to ANI.

"If we take one example of wonderful cooperation that we have look at our commercial relations. We started full diplomatic relations for 30 years. This is a symbol of how we could have developed it so fast, so high," he added.

"Technological cooperation, people-to-people cooperation," the Isareli Ambassador added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu and the people of Israel on their 75th Anniversary of Independence.

The Prime Minister tweeted, "Heartiest congratulations to my friend @netanyahu and the people of Israel on the 75th anniversary of independence. Mazel Tov!"

Earlier, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar congratulated the Foreign Minister of Israel, Eli Cohen.

EAM Jaishankar tweeted, "Warmest congratulations for the momentous milestone of 75th anniversary of Independence, to FM @elicoh1, the Government and all Israelis. In the last decade, the real potential of our cooperation is beginning to be realised. Looking forward to many more achievements.

"India and Israel are strategic partners. India announced its recognition of Israel on September 17, 1950. Soon thereafter, the Jewish Agency established an immigration office in Mumbai.



This was later converted into a Trade Office and subsequently a Consulate. Regular Embassies were opened in 1992 when full diplomatic relations were established between the two countries.

India and Israel celebrated 30 years of the upgradation of bilateral ties to full diplomatic relations in 2022, according to an official MEA release.

The political ties between India and Israel are very warm and forward-looking. On November 2, 2021, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met on the sidelines of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP 26) in Glasgow, UK.

India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar paid an official visit to Israel on October 17-21, 2021, at the invitation of the Alternate Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Israel Yair Lapid.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi undertook a historic first-ever visit to Israel by an Indian Prime Minister on July 4-6, 2017 during which the relationship was upgraded to a strategic partnership. The then Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu made a return visit to India on January 14-19, 2018.

The then President of India Pranab Mukherjee paid a state visit to Israel in October 2015 while former President of Israel Reuven Rivlin paid a state visit to India in November 2016.

India and Israel have established bilateral consultation mechanisms in all sectors of collaboration, including water, agriculture, counter-terrorism, and defence.

The 16th Foreign Office Consultations were held in December 2020, the MEA release noted.EAM Jaishankar has also extended his wishes to the Government and people of Tanzania on their Union Day.

He tweeted, "Warm greetings to FM Dr. Stregomena Tax and the Government & people of Tanzania on their Union Day. The rapid growth of our bilateral partnership only underlines its immense potential. @DrTaxs." (ANI)

