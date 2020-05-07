Israeli SC allows Netanyahu to form government

Tel Aviv [Israel], May 07 (ANI): Israel Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to form a government despite having corruption charges against him.

The court unanimously rejected petitions that sought to disqualify Netanyahu because he faces prosecution on felony corruption charges, The New York Times reported.

The court has also declined to block the unusual power-sharing between Netanyahu struck and Benny Gantz, the former army chief. The two agreed to swap roles after 18 months. Netanyahu will take oath on May 13.

The decision will also Netanyahu to be sworn in for a fourth straight term, his fifth total even after his opponents won a majority in the most recent election.

This comes weeks before a trial against Nethanyahu on the charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust charges is set to begin on May 24.

Their agreement calls for a narrow focus on issues related to the coronavirus at first, with one exception: Their government may take up the annexation of land in the occupied West Bank, a long-sought goal of the Israeli right, as early as July.

As per the deal, Netanyahu will remain the Prime Minister for 18 months and Gantz will take over the reins in a rotation deal that will be bound by country's laws.



Until then, Gantz will serve as Israel's Defence Minister and Blue and White Party member Gabi Ashkenazi will serve as the country's Foreign Minister. (ANI)





