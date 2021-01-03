Israel's active COVID-19 cases surpass 50,000, highest since Oct 2020

Tel Aviv [Israel], January 3 (ANI/Xinhua): The number of active COVID-19 cases in Israel has reached 50,299, the highest since October 12, 2020, the Health Ministry said Sunday.

This is a jump of about 559 percent from November 15 of 2020 when 7,629 active cases were recorded.

Jerusalem now records 9,841 active cases, the central city of Bnei Brak 2,047 cases, and the coastal city of Tel Aviv 1,504 cases.



The ministry also reported 2,067 new COVID-19 cases since Saturday evening, raising the total number in Israel to 435,866.

The death toll from coronavirus rose to 3,391 after seven new fatalities were added, while the number of recoveries rose to 382,176 with 462 new ones.

The number of patients in serious condition decreased from 739 to 729, out of 1,302 patients currently hospitalized. (ANI/Xinhua)

