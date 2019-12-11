It is not for Maldives to comment on CAB: Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid

New Delhi [India], Dec 11 (ANI): Maldives Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid here on Wednesday said that the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB) was passed by the Indian parliament which represents the will of the people and it is not for Male to make comments on the matter.

When asked about the CAB which was passed by the Lok Sabha on Monday, Shahid told ANI, "...It's your institution at play. They are making legislation given by the Constitution. It is an elected Parliament. Parliament represents the will of the people. That is not for us to comment. Parliament will do its work."

The Bill, which was introduced in the Lok Sabha by Home Minister Amit Shah has been brought to ensure that persecuted communities in Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh can live a dignified life in India.

The discussion over the CAB is currently underway in the Rajya Sabha, the Upper House of Indian parliament.

Through this Bill, Indian citizenship will be provided to the members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities, who have come from these three countries to India till December 31, 2014, to put an end to them being treated as illegal immigrants in the country.

When asked about the abrogation of Article 370, Shahid, who is on a visit to India, said that the issue is an internal matter of India.

"Our government's reaction was issued on the same day. For us the Indian Constitution is sacrosanct. It can be amended only by the Indian people and the Indian parliament. When the institutions do it in a proper manner, it is not for neighbours to comment on it. It is internal affairs," said the Foreign Minister. (ANI)