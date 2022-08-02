"It went very well": President Solih on meeting with PM Modi

New Delhi [India], August 2 (ANI): Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih on Tuesday said that his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi went "very well" which resulted in several agreements and MoUs in the field of infrastructure and development.

"It went very well," said Solih in response to a question posed by ANI.

PM Modi today underlined that the Maldives occupies a special place in the hearts of Indians and also in the country's "Neighbourhood First" policy as he reaffirmed strong ties with the island nation in a range of fields.

During the visit, Solih had restricted and delegation-level talks with PM Modi during which the two leaders expressed satisfaction at the rapid expansion of the bilateral partnership in recent years. The two leaders reiterated their commitment to further strengthen and deepen the ties.

"The India-Maldives bilateral partnership is underpinned by geographical proximity, historical, cultural ties and shared values. Prime Minister Modi underlined that the Maldives occupies a special place in the hearts of Indians and in India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy. President Solih reaffirmed his government's 'India-First Policy," the MEA said in a statement.

President Solih thanked Prime Minister Modi and for standing by the Maldives during the Covid-19 pandemic. The medical and financial assistance from India helped the Maldives overcome the health and economic fallout of the pandemic.



Both leaders agreed to further deepen institutional linkages for cooperation in the areas of defence and security, investment promotion, human resource development, infrastructure development including climate and energy.

They welcomed the growth in people-to-people ties through the implementation of visa-free travel, better air connectivity, exchange programmes, and growing cultural and economic linkages. India has emerged as the top source of visitors for the Maldivian tourism market, contributing to its economic resilience.

The leaders acknowledged the role of the bilateral air travel bubble, created during the pandemic, in the expansion of tourism ties. The two leaders welcomed the ongoing work to operationalize the usage of Rupay cards in the Maldives and agreed to consider further measures to boost bilateral travel and tourism and economic inter-linkages.

Both leaders also acknowledged the valuable contribution of Indian teachers, nurses, medical workers, doctors, workers, and professionals in the Maldives. They welcomed the recent launch of National Knowledge Network in the Maldives and directed the officials to work towards expanding its reach.

The two leaders welcomed the engagement among business leaders from both countries during the visit, noting that fisheries, infrastructure, renewable energy, tourism, health, and IT among others were key sectors for greater economic linkages between the two countries through cross-border investments and partnerships.

Both leaders acknowledged India's potential as a frontier market for Maldivian tuna products under the SAFTA.

According to the MEA statement, India-Maldives development partnership has witnessed rapid growth in recent years and covers large infrastructure projects, community-level grant projects and capacity-building programmes which are based purely on the requirements of the Maldives, implemented through transparent processes and in a spirit of cooperation between the two governments. (ANI)

