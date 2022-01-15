It won't be possible to hold local level elections if date not announced within a week: Nepal poll panel

Kathmandu [Nepal], January 14 (ANI): Nepal's electoral body has warned government that it would not be possible to hold local level elections as per constitutional spirit if dates are not announced within this week.

The Election Commission, which held discussions with political parties represented in parliament and is preparing for national assembly elections, warned that clock is ticking for announcing the dates.



"In presentation made by Election Commission, all political parties have given feedback. Including all those suggestions, the commission would hold talks with government about dates for local election. While concluding the discussion, Chief Election Commissioner has made it clear that there is no option of local election and it should be held on time. The 120 days preparatory time as provided by constitution to Election Commission is falling short and election should be held on time and date should be announced within a week," Shaligram Sharma Paudel, Spokesperson at Election Commission told reporters.

The electoral body of the Himalayan Nation on October last year had proposed dates for local level elections for month of March this year to Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba.

Proposal from the electoral body of the Himalayan Nation comes ahead of the expiration of tenure of local level representatives who were elected through three tier election held earlier in the year 2017. (ANI)

