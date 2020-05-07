Italy registers 369 new COVID-19 deaths, case count continues to fall

Paris [Italy], May 07 (Sputnik/ANI): The number of people with an active coronavirus infection in Italy has decreased by 6,939 in the past 24 hours, while the number of related deaths has increased by 369 in the same period, Civil Protection Department said in a statement on Wednesday.

"As of May 6, the total number of cases is 214,457, an increase of 1,444 since yesterday. The total number of people with an ongoing infection is 91,528, a decrease of 6,939 since yesterday," the statement read, adding that the death toll has increased by 369 to a total of 29,684.

According to the new statistics, the number of patients in intensive care unit is 1,333, which is 94 patients less than on Tuesday.

"The total number of recoveries and people discharged from hospitals has risen to 93,245, an increase of 8,014 since yesterday. Such a high number of discharged and recovered patients is due to an update of the data from the Lombardy Region relating also to the previous days," the statement read.

The previous situation report from Italy on Tuesday stated a total of 98,467 active cases -- a decrease of 1,513 since the day before. (Sputnik/ANI)

