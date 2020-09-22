IWF urges UNSC to address atrocities against minorities in Pakistan

New Delhi [India], September 22 (ANI): The Indian World Forum (IWF) has sought immediate intervention of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on atrocities inflicted on minorities in Pakistan, saying they are victims of "heinous crimes" which is threatening international peace.

The IWF, a Delhi-based organisation working to promote art, culture and commerce among the country's diaspora, asserted that Pakistan through its various agencies including its armed forces and other organisations, at multiple occasions, supported and funded terror activities to sabotage peace and communal harmony in India including the so-called Khalistan movement.

In a letter to Abdou Abarry, and President of the Security Council, IWF's Secretary-General Puneet Singh Chandhok on Monday highlighted the case of Manmeet Kaur Bulbul, a Sikh girl, resident of Attock District in Pakistan's Punjab province, who is alleged to be abducted from the vicinity of her residence about fifteen days back and forcefully converted to Islam and subsequently forcefully married to a local Muslim youth openly under the Pakistan government.



"The minorities living in Pakistan are victims of heinous crimes which is threatening international peace. Atrocities ranging from abduction to forceful conversion into Islam of young girls is a matter of great concern and decrease in demographics of minorities portray lack of compliance of Pakistan to UN Charter," he wrote.

"Many young girls residing in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and Sindh provinces have been missing or abducted and are subjected to sexual exploitation and abuse," he said.

Chandhok added that Khalistan terrorists have been provided safe haven and operate freely in Pakistan. The international community is deeply concerned about the minorities living in the country and activities taking place there.

"I request your presidency to immediately investigate the ongoing atrocities on minorities living in Pakistan and also to direct the government to ensure safety and well being of Hindus and Sikhs and other faiths living there, and ensure foolproof sanctity of historical shrines and estates located there. You may take any appropriate action as deemed fit including enforcing an international ban on Khalistan terrorists and their agents," he further said. (ANI)

