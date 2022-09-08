J-K to ensure rehabilitation of 6 lakh people from drug addiction by March 2023

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 8 (ANI): As drug usage continues to grip Jammu and Kashmir, the government of Jammu and Kashmir has adopted a multi-pronged strategy involving 17 departments, local bodies, Panchayati Raj bodies and ground level workers to deal with the epidemic.

Instructions have been issued to identify drug addicts within one month and rehabilitate them by March 2023.

Under the drug-free Jammu and Kashmir campaign which is taking place from September 1 to September 30, the government issued special instructions to reach from the UT to the Panchayat level. Under the campaign, 600,000 drug addicts will be identified and their rehabilitation will be ensured by March 2023. Through this campaign, they will be able to live a normal life by eliminating the drug habit.

17 government departments have been included in this campaign and have been asked to submit the action report to the nodal officer of the campaign, social welfare department and general administration department by October 1, 2022.

Notably, the Home Department has been asked to ensure strict implementation of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) to punish drug traffickers more severely.

The government has set a deadline of September 30 for setting up drug de-addiction centres with OPD and IPD facilities in all districts of Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)