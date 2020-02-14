Jaishankar accepts Lithuania counterpart's invite to visit Vilnius

Munich [Germany], Feb 14 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday accepted an invitation by his Lithuanian counterpart Linas Linkevicius to visit Vilnius.

Linkevicius extended the invitation during a meeting with Jaishankar on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference early in the day.

The date of the visit is yet to be announced.

"Warm conversation with Lithuanian FM @LinkeviciusL. Much unrealised potential in our ties. Have accepted his invitation to visit Vilnius," tweeted Jaishankar.

During the meeting, the two leaders discussed "fostering bilateral relations, trade and deep-rooted Lithuanian-Indian cultural and linguistic ties."

Many thanks for a warm and productive visit, Linkevicius tweeted in Hindi.

"Warm exchange with the External Affairs Minister of #India @DrSJaishankar on the margins of #MSC2020. Discussed fostering bilateral relations, trade and deep-rooted Lithuanian-Indian cultural & linguistic ties," he added. (ANI)

