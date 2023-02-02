Jaishankar applauds employees' efforts during Swachhata Pakhwada in Ministry of External Affairs

New Delhi [India], February 1 (ANI): As the Ministry of External Affairs observed Swachhata Pakhwada, the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar along with senior officials inspected the surroundings and applauded the efforts of the employees to make it a successful campaign.

The Ministry of External Affairs observed Swachhata Pakhwada from January 1-15, 2023, at more than 425 locations, including the Regional Passport Off Center, Indian Missions / Posts Abroad, Branch Secretariats and its subordinate offices in India in accordance with the schedule for Central Government ministries/departments, the official release read.

EAM inspected a number of sections, washrooms, newly created meeting rooms and renovated canteen at South Block, and praised the efforts of the Ministry's employees to make Swachhaa Pakhwada a successful campaign.

Jaishankar along with senior officials of the Ministry inspected Swachhata in South Block on 13 January 2023.



During the pakhwada, special emphasis was made to improve current cleanliness levels in the office premises, disposal of scrap/waste materials and utilization of social media to amplify this message. Swachhata banners were displayed at all prominent places in the Ministry and its all offices / subordinate offices in India and Indian Missions / Posts abroad.

Shramdaan was undertaken by officials to keep their offices and surroundings clean. Special drives to clean toilets, bathrooms, staircases and corridors as well as for segregation and safe disposal of paper waste, plastic waste and e-waste banners were undertaken. A review of Divyang access to the toilets by various teams at South Block, Jawaharlal Nehru Bhawan and Sushma Swaraj Bhawan was carried out, according to the official statement.

The official release stated that Indian Missions abroad / RPOs in India actively participated during Swachhata Pakhwada. Indian Missions engaged the Indian diaspora to participate in Swachhata activities.

Swachhata activities undertaken included (i) Blood donation camps (EoI Kathmandu, AHCI Mombasa and RPO Hyderabad) (ii) Nukkad Nataks (CGIs Istanbul and Sittwe and Passport Office Visakhapatnam). (iii) Plogging walks (CGI Sittwe, EoI Asuncion, Paraguay and RPO Lucknow). (iv) Webinars (EoI Hague, AHCI Mombasa, RPO Shimla and Bhopal). (v) Painting competitions (AHCI Chittagong, EoI Ankara, HCI Nairobi etc.) and (vi) Plantation of saplings (HCI Suva, EoI Baku, EoI Brazzaville, RPO Jalandhar etc.)

The Swachhata Pakhwada was comprehensive in size and scale, and witnessed widespread participation from thousands of officials in India and aboard, the release added. (ANI)

