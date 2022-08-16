Jaishankar appreciates participation of German politician in India's 76th Independence day event

New Delhi [India], August 15 (ANI): While appreciating the participation of Jurgen Hardt, German politician and foreign policy spokesman for the Christian Democratic Union and Christian Social Union (CDU/CSU) parliamentary group in the German Bundestag, in India's Independence Day celebrations, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday held a discussion with him on India-Germany cooperation.



In a tweet, Jaishankar wrote, "Welcomed @juergenhardt, MP and foreign policy spokesperson for CDU. Appreciated his participation in our Independence Day celebrations. A good discussion on #IndiaGermany cooperation and the global strategic situation."

"Thank all Foreign Ministers, Foreign Ministries and friends of India for their warm wishes on the 75th anniversary of our Independence. Reaffirm our resolve to strengthen our partnerships as we move forward together into the future," Jaishankar added.

The August 15 ceremony is particularly significant this year as it marks the 75 years of India's Independence.

Several events have been held over the last 75 weeks to celebrate 75 years of India's independence.



Meanwhile, people are enthusiastically taking part in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign commenced on Saturday and will run till today. The programme envisages inspiring Indians everywhere to hoist the national flag at their homes.

The aim of the programme is to make the relationship with the national flag a more personal one rather than just keeping it formal or institutional. Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative of the government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independence and the glorious history of India's people, culture and achievements.

This Mahotsav is dedicated to the people of India who have not only been instrumental in bringing India thus far in its evolutionary journey but also hold within them the power and potential to enable Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of activating India 2.0, fuelled by the spirit of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

The official journey of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav commenced on March 12, 2021, which started a 75-week countdown to our 75 years of independence.

It is worth mentioning that Indian citizens were not allowed to hoist the National Flag except on select occasions. This changed after a decade-long legal battle by industrialist Naveen Jindal culminated in the landmark SC judgement of 23 January 2004 declaring that the right to fly the National Flag freely with respect and dignity is a fundamental right of an Indian citizen within the meaning of Article 19(1) (a) of the Constitution of India.

It defined the expression and manifestation of a citizen's allegiance to and the sentiment of pride for the nation. Lauding the Central Government and PM Modi for the Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign, Naveen Jindal has appealed to every Indian to make 'Har Din Tiranga' their motto. (ANI)

