Jaishankar attends 18th BIMSTEC Ministerial Meeting in Colombo

Colombo [Sri Lanka], March 29 (ANI): Indian External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar participated in the 18th BIMSTEC Ministerial Meeting in Colombo on Tuesday and emphasized the grouping's commitment to intensify and expand areas of cooperation especially connectivity, energy and maritime ties among the member countries.

"Participated at the 18th BIMSTEC Ministerial Meeting in Colombo today. Thank FM Prof. G.L. Peiris for his hospitality. Emphasized our commitment to intensify and expand areas of cooperation, especially connectivity, energy and maritime cooperation," EAM Jaishankar tweeted.

External Affairs Minister arrived in Colombo for a bilateral visit on Sunday.

The 'Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC)' is a regional multilateral organisation. Its members lie in the littoral and adjacent areas of the Bay of Bengal, constituting a contiguous regional unity. The members include Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Myanmar and Thailand.

During the Ministerial Meeting Jaishankar said that India will encourage active business collaboration and common projects. He also stressed on collectively combating terrorism, violent extremism, transnational crime, cyberattacks and narco-trafficking.

"...will encourage active business collaboration and common projects to this end. Cooperation on port facilities, ferry services, coastal shipping, grid connectivity and motor vehicles movement is key," Jaishankar said.

"Must also collectively combat terrorism, violent extremism, transnational crime, cyber-attacks and narco-trafficking. Look forward to the adoption of our Charter and Master Plan at the Summit tomorrow," he added in another tweet.

On Monday, Jaishankar met Sri Lankan Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa and held a discussion over the economic situation in the island nation as well as India's supportive response.

The ministers, Gamini Lokuge, Minister of Energy, Johnston Fernando, Minister of Highways, Prasanna Ranatunga, Ministry of Tourism and, D V Chanaka, State Minister of Aviation and Export Zones Development, had received Jaishankar at the airport. Jaishankar will be in Sri Lanka from March 28 to 30. (ANI)