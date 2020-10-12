Jaishankar, Biegun exchange views on world politics, regional issues

New Delhi [India], October 12 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday met with visiting US Deputy Secretary of State, Stephen Biegun, wherein they exchange views on world politics and regional issues.

Beigun, on Monday, arrived in New Delhi for his three-day visit with an aim to advance the United States-India Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership

"Pleased to meet US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun. Useful exchange of views on world politics and regional issues. Appreciated the steady progress of our bilateral cooperation. Confident that our Strategic Partnership would continue to deepen," Jaishankar tweeted



Earlier in the day, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla and Biegun in the opening session of the fourth India-US Forum

"Foreign Secretary @harshvshringla participated along with U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun in the opening session of the 4th India-US Forum," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said.

The visit to India comes ahead of the forthcoming Indo-US 2+2 talks at the foreign and defence ministerial level.

According to the State Department statement, Biegun's engagements in India will focus on advancing the United States-India Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership and how the United States and India can work together to advance peace, prosperity, and security in the Indo-Pacific and around the globe. (ANI)

