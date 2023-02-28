Jaishankar, Brazilian counterpart discuss issues coming up at G20 Foreign Ministers meet

New Delhi [India], February 28 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met his Brazilian counterpart Mauro Vieira on Tuesday and discussed issues coming up at the G20 Foreign Ministers meeting.

"Delighted to host FM Mauro Vieira of Brazil this evening. As G20 Troika members, discussed the issues coming up at the Foreign Ministers' Meeting. Took note of the momentum in our bilateral relations, especially in the economic and energy domains," Jaishankar said in a tweet.

"Agreed to strengthen our multilateral cooperation, including in the UN, BRICS and IBSA," he added.

Earlier today, Jaishankar met Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and Appreciated his warm words for Operation Dost and all personnel involved. "Discussed the G20 agenda, the Ukraine conflict and our bilateral cooperation," Jaishankar said in a tweet.

He also met his Mauritius counterpart Alan Ganoo and tweeted, "Started my meetings on #G20FMM sidelines with FM Alan Ganoo of Mauritius. Value Mauritius' participation in G20. Reiterated our commitment to Neighborhood First, SAGAR&Forward Africa policies. Discussed our robust development partnership & our strong multilateral cooperation."



Denmark's Foreign Minister also came to India and met S Jaishankar. Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar said that they discussed the bilateral partnership that is growing from strength to strength. Also exchanged views on the state of the world. It calls for intensifying cooperation.

"Welcomed Foreign Minister @JanLipavskyof the Czech Republic today evening in New Delhi. Our long-standing bilateral ties are expanding with regular contacts. Discussed opportunities in business, defence; space; education; S&T and innovation domains," Jaishankar tweeted after meeting Czech Republic Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky.

"Noted the advancing India-EU collaboration & convergence on the reliability of supply chains and digital trust & transparency. Agreed to continue our strong cooperation in multilateral forums. Exchanged views on developments in Europe and the Indo-Pacific, as well as global issues," he added.

These all Foreign Ministers arrived in India to participate in G20 Foreign Ministers' Meet, which is scheduled to take place on March 1-2.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address the foreign ministers of the member countries of G20 and he will talk about India's growing influence globally.

The March 1-2 meeting of the G20 foreign ministers will be held days after a meeting of finance chiefs of the bloc in Bengaluru.

The New Delhi meeting will be attended by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly. In all, representatives of 40 countries, including non-G20 members invited by India, and multilateral organisations will attend. (ANI)

