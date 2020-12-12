Jaishankar calls border conflicts with China 'disturbing'

New Delhi [India], December 12 (ANI): External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar on Saturday said the ongoing border conflicts with China at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) have been disturbing, adding that it has significantly impacted the public image of the communist country.

"The events of this year have been very disturbing. They have raised some very basic concerns, because they have happened because the other party have not abided by agreements we have had with them about respecting and observing the LAC, and not bringing forces to the area. So, in a sense, I would say that in your world, you will be dealing with somebody who has violated the terms of a contract," he said while addressing during the 93rd Annual Convention of Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) on 'Economic Policy and Atmanirbhar Bharat'.

The minister further said the events at the LAC were not in the interests of China, as they had significantly impacted public sentiment.

"Professionally, I have seen the evolution of how the Indian public feels about China over the last many decades and I am old enough to remember much more difficult days during my childhood and teens," he added.

"I think a lot of work had gone in the relationship between both sides and I don't believe that the events of this year have helped at all. The real danger is the goodwill that was so carefully developed will dissipate," the EAM further added.

Jaishankar further expressed confidence that India will meet the national security challenge.

Speaking on the Indo-US relations under President-elect Joe Biden administration, he said, "To sum up my takeaway from Biden administration coming to office, what would matter to them is how to keep America competitive and stick to climate change protocol. The difference India makes is where it stands with respect to American priorities in these issues."

He also said relations between India and the US will only increase in the coming time.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered the inaugural address at FICCI's 93rd Annual General Meeting and Annual Convention via video conferencing. (ANI)