Jaishankar calls on Bhutanese PM during first official overseas visit

Thimphu [Bhutan], Jun 7 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called on Bhutanese Prime Minister Lotay Tshering at the Gyelyong Tshokhang here on Friday during his first official overseas visit after assuming office.

The two sides held a "cordial conversation on important elements of the bilateral partnership," he said in a tweet after the meeting.

"It was a pleasure to call on @PMBhutan Dr Lotay Tshering. Conveyed PM @narendramodi's greetings and had a cordial conversation on important elements of the bilateral partnership," Jaishankar tweeted.

Tshering was one of the BIMSTEC leaders who had attended Prime Minister Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony on May 30. The EAM's visit reflects the importance India attaches to its northern neighbour, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

The Bhutanese Prime Minister expressed his appreciation over the minister's visit shortly after taking charge of the ministry on May 31.

"H.E. @DrSJaishankar, Minister for External Affairs of India called on Lyonchhen Dr. Lotay Tshering. Lyonchhen welcomed and expressed his appreciation for visiting Bhutan soon after assuming the post of External Affairs Minister," Tshering tweeted.

Before this, Jaishankar had met with his Bhutanese counterpart, Dr Tandi Dorji for a bilateral meeting where issues of mutual interest were discussed.

"Giving a new thrust to time-tested friendship! EAM @DrSJaishankar held talks with @FMBhutan Dr Tandi Dorji. The two Ministers discussed issues of mutual interest with an emphasis on development partnership and hydropower," Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

"A very cordial meeting with H.E. Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar @DrSJaishankar who is on a 2-day visit to #Bhutan. The excellent relations have been built & nurtured by our visionary Monarchs & the successive leaders of India @RuchiraKamboj @narendramodi @PMBhutan," the Bhutanese Foreign Minister tweeted.

He is now slated to receive an audience with King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, during his two-day visit to the country. (ANI)

