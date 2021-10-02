Jaishankar, Colombian counterpart agree to focus on health, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology and space

New Delhi [India], October 2 (ANI): Colombian Vice President and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Colombia, Marta Lucia Ramirez on Saturday met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and held wide-ranging discussions on the expanding partnership.

Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar said, "Wide ranging discussions on our expanding partnership with Colombian VP and FM Marta Lucia Ramirez. Agreed to focus more on health, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology and space. Will give impetus to our trade and investment, especially energy, IT, pharma and auto sector."

He added: "Our close cooperation in multilateral fora will be strengthened."



Both the diplomates also discussed "the virtues of Indian electric vehicles".

Jaishankar and his Colombian counterpart also witnessed the signing of agreements between India and Colombia today.

Lucia Ramirez, who is also the Vice President of Colombia is on a four-day visit to India for extensive engagements covering all aspects of bilateral relations, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) informed. (ANI)

