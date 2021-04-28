Jaishankar condoles death of 'dedicated colleague' Ambassador Ashok Amrohi

New Delhi [India] April 27, (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday expressed condolences on the demise of Ambassador Ashok Amrohi.

Jaishankar said Amrohi, a 1981-batch Indian Foreign Service officer, was his good friend and a dedicated colleague.

"Shocked to learn of the passing away of Amb. Ashok Amrohi (IFS:1981). Was a good friend and dedicated colleague who ably represented India in Brunei, Mozambique and Algeria. Condolences to his family. Om Shanti."



Amrohi was appointed as the next High Commissioner of India to Brunei Darussalam in 2013. During his service, Amrohi represented India in Brunei, Mozambique, and Algeria. (ANI)





