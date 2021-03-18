Jaishankar congratulates Ireland on St. Patrick's Day

New Delhi [India], March 17 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar congratulated Ireland Foreign Minister Simon Coveney on St. Patrick's Day on Wednesday.

"Congratulate FM @simoncoveney and the Government & people of Ireland on St. Patrick's Day. Look forward to working together, including at UNSC, to advance our common agenda," Jaishankar tweeted.



St. Patrick's Day is seen as a public holiday in Ireland, and the day is widely celebrated as an official Christian feast day also by other countries like UK, Canada, the US, Argentina and Brazil.

In an official statement given recently, The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), said both the countries have discussed the agendas of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and agreed to work closely together on key issues of the agenda.

