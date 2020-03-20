Jaishankar congratulates king, queen of Bhutan on birth of second child

New Delhi [India], Mar 20 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday congratulated Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuk, the King of Bhutan and Queen Jetsun Pema on being "blessed with the birth of the second royal child".

"Hearty congratulations to His Majesty Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuk, Her Majesty The Gyaltsuen, His Royal Highness The Gyalsey and the Royal Family on being blessed with the birth of the Second Royal Child. India joins the people of Bhutan in rejoicing on this happy occasion," Jaishankar said in a tweet.

Earlier, the Bhutanese Royal Family had said in a statement: "We are honoured to announce the birth of the second Royal Child of Their Majesties The King and Queen, a Prince, on the 19th of March 2020, corresponding with the 25th day of the 1st month of the Male Iron Rat year, in Lingkana Palace, Thimphu."

The statement said the queen and the baby are in good health, and The Gyalsey was delighted to meet his younger brother.

"While this remains a very happy occasion for the royal family and the nation and people of Bhutan, Their Majesties wish to remind all Bhutanese to be mindful, responsible and supportive to each other in the wake of the COVID-19 virus. Their Majesties have everyone whose lives have been affected by this global pandemic in their thoughts and prayers," the statement read. (ANI)

