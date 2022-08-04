Jaishankar congratulates medal winners of Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham

New Delhi [India], August 4 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday congratulated the medal winners at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham and said that their achievements will inspire Indian youth.

"Another productive day for #TeamIndia at #Birmingham2022 . Congratulate Tulika Mann, Tejaswin Shankar, Saurav Ghosal, Gurdeep Singh and Lovepreet Singh for medal winning performances," he tweeted.

"Their achievements will inspire Indian youth," the tweet added.

Indian Judoka Tulika Mann reached the final of the women's +78 kg category after defeating Sydnee Andrews of New Zealand. Tejaswin Shankar clinched the bronze medal in the men's high jump final with the mark of 2.22m on Wednesday.

Ace India squash star Saurav Ghosal delivered a stunning performance against England's James Willstrop to defeat him 11-6, 11-1, 11-4 as India win its first bronze in squash singles at Commonwealth Games.



Gurdeep Singh bagged the bronze medal in the men's 109-plus kg final at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 with a combined weight of 390kg. Wrestlers Lovepreet Singh and Gurdeep Singh bagged bronze medals in their respective categories as India registered their best ever tally of 10 medals in Wrestling in the CWG.

Commonwealth Games 2022 started in Birmingham from July 28 onwards and will go on till August 8. (ANI)

Earlier, President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday lauded weightlifter Gurdeep Singh after he clinched a bronze medal in the men's 109-plus kg final at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

"Congratulations to Gurdeep Singh for an excellent effort and winning the bronze medal in weightlifting at Commonwealth Games. You have done India proud with your podium finish and spirited lifting. May you continue to scale new heights of success in the times to come," President Murmu said in a tweet.

Earlier, Indian weightlifter Purnima Pandey finished sixth in the Women's 87-plus kg final at the ongoing Commonwealth Games as she put up a combined lift of 228 kg and had two failed attempts each in the Snatch and Clean and Jerk category.

Her combined lift of 228 kg consisted of 103 kg in Snatch while she lifted 125 kg in the Clean and Jerk category. (ANI)

