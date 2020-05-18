Jaishankar congratulates new Israel foreign minister Ashkenazi

New Delhi [India], May 18 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday congratulated Gabi Ashkenazi who took charge as Israel's foreign minister and said he looks forward to working with the latter to strengthen New Delhi and Tel Aviv multi-faceted partnership.

"Congratulations @Gabi_Ashkenazi for taking over as Foreign Minister of #Israel. Look forward to working together with you to strengthen our multi-faceted and mutually beneficial partnership," Jaishankar tweeted.

Ashkenazi has replaced outgoing Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz.

Ashkenazi, 66, has served as Israel's army chief from 2007-2011. He entered politics last year by joining the centrist Blue and White Alliance which has formed an alliance with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu party.

Israel's new government was sworn in on Sunday under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Netanyahu's Likud Party formed a unity government with his rival-turned-partner Benny Gantz of the Blue and White party after failing to secure a clear mandate in the elections. (ANI)