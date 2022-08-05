Jaishankar departs for home after productive ASEAN Summit in Cambodia

Phnom Penh [Cambodia], August 5 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday departed for home after attending a productive ASEAN-India Ministerial Meeting, an annual event that takes stock of the ASEAN-India partnership.

Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar said, "Departing Cambodia after a brief, but very productive visit."

Jaishankar arrived in Cambodia on Wednesday to attend the ASEAN ministerial meeting.

On Thursday Jaishankar held a conversation with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen and assured the continued assistance on heritage conservation.



"Thank PM Hun Sen of Cambodia for receiving me. Conveyed personal greetings of PM @narendramodi. Appreciated his warm words on our covid cooperation. Discussed enhancing our economic, development, defence and cultural partnership. Assured our continued assistance on heritage conservation. Valued his views on regional developments," Jaishankar tweeted.

On the last day of the ASEAN-India Ministerial Meeting, a cultural event took place.



"An evening of warmth, friendship and conversations at Phnom Penh. ASEAN remains the crossroads of the larger region. Its centrality is so evident," EAM added.



Jaishankar has held several bilateral meetings on the margins of the ASEAN event. He held his first meeting with newly-appointed Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Ali Sabry and reaffirmed India's commitment as a dependable friend and reliable partner to the economic recovery of the island nation.

Jaishankar also met his counterparts from Indonesia, Brunei and Singapore.

"ASEAN-India Meetings provide opportunities to catch up with valued colleagues and friends. Continued conversations with FM Retno Marsudi of Indonesia, FM Dato Haji Erywan of Brunei and FM @VivianBala of Singapore," he said.

In his meeting with Singapore foreign minister Vivian Balakrishnan, Jaishankar held a discussion on issues like Indo-Pacific, Covid-19, and Myanmar. He also promised to maintain the momentum of the India-Vietnam Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during his meeting with foreign minister Bui Thanh Son.

Before meeting with Singapore FM, Jaishankar also held talks with Australia's Penny Wong and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. With Blinken, the external affairs minister discussed the India-US relationship and the global situation. (ANI)

