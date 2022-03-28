Jaishankar discusses aspirations of Sri Lankan Tamils with political leaders

Colombo [Sri Lanka], March 28 (ANI): External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar met with members of the Tamil National Alliance (TNA) and Tamil Progressive Alliance (TPA) on Monday and discussed the aspirations of the Sri Lankan Tamils in the country.

TNA and TPA are political alliances that represent the country's Sri Lankan Tamil minority. In multiple tweets, Jaishankar informed that he discussed the realization of the aspirations of the Tamils of Sri Lanka for "equality, justice, peace and dignity."

"Interacted with TPA delegation of Mano Ganeshan, Thigambaram, V Radhakrishnan, Uday Kumar. Discussed the socio-economic issues of the Indian origin Tamil community. India stands committed to its development partnership with IOTs," he said in a subsequent tweet.

Mano Ganeshan, who is Sri Lanka's former Minister of National Integration, sought India's support from Jaishankar for the Indian Tamil Sri Lankan community's aspirations.

"TPA delegation had a progressive discussion with Indian EAM Jaishankar. Indian support was sought for the TPA led Indian Tamil Srilankan community's aspirations, towards mainstreaming as full citizens of Sri Lanka. TPA compiled an aspirational memorandum that was explained," Mano Ganesan said in a tweet.

Jaishankar arrived for his three-day visit on Sunday. He met Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and President Gotabaya Rajapaksa today.

Jaishankar and President Rajapaksa reviewed various dimensions of India-Sri Lanka's neighbourly relationship. He assured Gotabaya Rajapaksa of India's continued cooperation and understanding.

Sri Lankan President thanked Jaishankar for assistance in form of a USD 1 billion credit line.

"Met with Indian Foreign Minister @DrSJaishankar today, and I expressed my gratitude to the Government of #India for the invaluable assistance provided recently via the line of credit, on behalf of the people of #lka," wrote the official Twitter account of The President of Sri Lanka.

With Sri Lankan PM, the Minister virtually inaugurated the Jaffna Cultural Centre, constructed with an Indian grant. Both Ministers witnessed the signing of an agreement on supporting Buddhist culture and heritage.

Later on Sunday, Jaishankar also met his Thai counterpart Don Pramudwinai on the margins of the BIMSTEC Ministerial. He discussed global and regional issues as well as taking BIMSTEC forward.

Jaishankar will tomorrow attend the BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) meeting. (ANI)



