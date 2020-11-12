New Delhi [India], November 11 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday held a virtual meeting with his Brazilian counterpart Ernesto Araujo and the two leaders discussed bilateral cooperation and global developments.
Jaishankar said in a tweet that the two countries will work closely in multilateral forums including BRICS and IBSA.
"A productive virtual meeting with FM @ernestofaraujo of Brazil. Extensive discussions on bilateral cooperation and global developments. Will work closely in multilateral forums including BRICS and IBSA," he said. (ANI)
Jaishankar discusses bilateral cooperation, global developments with Brazilian counterpart
ANI | Updated: Nov 11, 2020 22:02 IST
New Delhi [India], November 11 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday held a virtual meeting with his Brazilian counterpart Ernesto Araujo and the two leaders discussed bilateral cooperation and global developments.