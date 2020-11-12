Jaishankar discusses bilateral cooperation, global developments with Brazilian counterpart

New Delhi [India], November 11 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday held a virtual meeting with his Brazilian counterpart Ernesto Araujo and the two leaders discussed bilateral cooperation and global developments.

Jaishankar said in a tweet that the two countries will work closely in multilateral forums including BRICS and IBSA.

"A productive virtual meeting with FM @ernestofaraujo of Brazil. Extensive discussions on bilateral cooperation and global developments. Will work closely in multilateral forums including BRICS and IBSA," he said. (ANI)