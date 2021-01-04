Jaishankar discusses bilateral cooperation with Georgian counterpart

New Delhi [India], January 4 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia David Zalkaliani on Monday held a virtual discussion on bilateral cooperation and also reviewed current developments between the two nations.



"Warm conversation with FM @DZalkaliani of Georgia. Discussed our bilateral cooperation and reviewed current developments," Jaishankar tweeted after the virtual meeting.

He thanked Zalkaliani for his invitation to visit Georgia.

In December, India and Georgia had held the fifth round of Foreign Office Consultations (FoC) via digital video-conference and reviewed various aspects of bilateral cooperation. (ANI)

