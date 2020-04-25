Jaishankar discusses coronavirus crisis with Qatari FM

New Delhi [India], April 24 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had a telephonic conversation with his Qatari counterpart, Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani, during which he thanked the latter for taking care of Indian community during coronavirus crisis.

"A cordial conversation with FM @MBA_AlThani_ of Qatar. Discussed our #coronavirus experiences. Thanked him for taking care of the Indian community. Such challenging times will only further strengthen our friendship," Jaishankar tweeted.

Last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad al Thani, the Amir of Qatar, and discussed the ongoing developments related to the COVID-19 global pandemic and its social and economic impact.

Modi also thanked the Emir of Qatar for his personal attention to the welfare of Indians living and working in Qatar, particularly in the current pandemic situation. The Emir assured Prime Minister Modi about the safety and welfare of all Indian expatriates in Qatar.

With 1,684 more COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's count of coronavirus cases has reached 23,077, including 17,610 active cases, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday.

Meanwhile, Qatar has reported 7,765 coronavirus cases so far and 10 people have died due to the deadly virus in the country. (ANI)