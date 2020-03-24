Jaishankar discusses coronavirus situation with senior EU official

New Delhi [India], Mar 24 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday held discussion with High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell Fonte, over coronavirus situation.

"Reviewed the #COVID situation with EU HRVP @JosepBorrellF today. Exchanged views on our respective challenges. Assured him of our fullest support in the return of EU citizens from India," Jaishankar tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Jaishankar spoke to his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi and agreed to build further on bilateral efforts in combating the spread of coronavirus.

"Discussed with State Councilor and FM Wang Yi of China our working together in combating COVID19. Agreed to build further on our bilateral efforts in this domain. Exchanged views on the forthcoming #G20 Summit. Global challenges require global cooperation," Jaishankar tweeted.

According to the Health Ministry, the total number of positive coronavirus cases in the country has reached 509.

Coronavirus which originated from China's Wuhan city in December last year has so far affected people in about 190 countries globally, with over 14,000 fatalities, among other things. It has led to nationwide lockdown in several countries, a shortage of supply of essential goods and has caused huge financial loss at the stock market.

The virus epicentre has now shifted to Europe, according to the WHO.

As the COVID-19 is unfolding, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) expects that the coronavirus will cause a global recession in 2020 that will be as bad as the 2008 financial crisis, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Monday. (ANI)

