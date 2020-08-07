Jaishankar discusses COVID-19 challenges with Pompeo, foreign ministers of Australia, South Korea, Brazil, Israel

New Delhi [India], Aug 7 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday held a meeting with his counterparts from US, Australia, Israel, Brazil and South Korea and discussed challenges related to coronavirus.

Jaishankar said in a tweet that he had a useful meeting with Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne, South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha, Brazilian Foreign Minister Ernesto Araujo, Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

"Useful meeting with my colleagues @MarisePayne, Kang Kyung-wha, @ernestofaraujo, @Gabi_Ashkenazi and @SecPompeo. Continued our conversation on the Corona challenge. Always good to learn from each other," Jaishankar said in a tweet.

Jaishankar and Pompeo had spoken on the telephone yesterday in which they discussed the relationship between US and India to advance peace, prosperity and security in the Indo-Pacific.

The two leaders also reiterated their cooperation to advance peace in Afghanistan and their commitment to fighting COVID-19. (ANI)

