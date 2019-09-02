Jaishankar discusses Indo-Pacific, bilateral ties with New Zealand's Oppn leader

New Delhi [India], Sept 2 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday met New Zealand's Leader of Opposition Simon Bridges and held discussions on Indo-Pacific and ways to strengthen bilateral ties.

"Pleasure to receive New Zealand's Leader of Opposition @simonjbridges. Good discussion on Indo-Pacific and on expanding bilateral relations," he tweeted.

Last month, Jaishankar had met his New Zealand counterpart Winston Peters during his visit to Bangkok for the ASEAN-related meetings.

Both the ministers had discussed Indo-Pacific and agreed to upgrade economic and political ties between India and New Zealand.

India and New Zealand have cordial and friendly relations rooted in the linkages of Commonwealth, parliamentary democracy and English language.

The two countries have been fellow travellers in their commitment to disarmament, global peace, North-South Dialogue, human rights, ecological preservation and combating international terrorism.

Tourism and sporting links, particularly in cricket, hockey and mountaineering, have played a significant role in fostering goodwill between the two countries. (ANI)

