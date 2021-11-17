Jaishankar discusses resumption of travel, developments in Afghanistan with Saudi Arabian counterpart

New Delhi [India], November 17 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday held a conversation with his Saudi Arabian counterpart Faisal bin Farhan and discussed the resumption of travel and developments in Afghanistan.



"Good to talk to Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia @FaisalbinFarhan. Discussed resumption of travel and developments on Afghanistan," he said in a tweet.

Separately, Jaishankar has met with S Iswaran, the Transport Minister of Singapore during his visit and discussed enhancing travel arrangements between India and Singapore.

"Began my Singapore visit by meeting S. Iswaran, Minister of Transport. Discussed enhancing travel arrangements between the two countries," he said in another tweet. (ANI)

