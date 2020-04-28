Jaishankar discusses use of digital tools in COVID-19 response with Estonia FM

New Delhi [India], April 28 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday spoke to his Estonian counterpart Urmas Reinsalu and discussed the use of digital tools in combating coronavirus.

"Connected with FM @UrmasReinsalu of #Estonia. Interesting discussion on use of digital tools in #coronavirus response. Also talked about our cooperation in the UN framework," tweeted Jaishankar.

With 1,543 more COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's tally of coronavirus cases has reached 29,435 cases, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday. The number of deaths due to coronavirus stands at 934 in the country.

Meanwhile, Estonia has reported over 1600 coronavirus cases and 50 deaths so far as per data from Johns Hopkins University. (ANI)