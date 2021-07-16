Jaishankar, EU High Representative Borrell agree to consult closely on Afghanistan

Tashkent [Uzbekistan], July 16 (ANI): External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Friday met Josep Borrell Fontelles, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and agreed to consult closely on Afghanistan and discuss challenges faced by EU and India.

During the meeting, both the leaders noted the progress on cooperation between India and the EU after the May 8 Summit.

"Nice to meet EU HRVP @JosepBorrellF. Agreed to consult closely on Afghanistan. Discussed challenges faced by EU and India. Noted the progress in our cooperation after the May 8 Summit," Jaishankar tweeted.



In the India-EU Leaders' Meeting held virtually in May, leaders of both sides had discussed and agreed on several issues, such as an inclusive rules-based multilateralism for tackling global challenges, the difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change, trade and investment.

Meanwhile, Jaishankar also met Lord (Tariq) Ahmad of Wimbledon, UK Minister of State Foreign Commonwealth and discussed bilateral cooperation. "Met UK MOS Lord @tariqahmadbt. Discussed our bilateral cooperation, Covid issues, UNSC and Afghanistan."

Highlighting the importance of regional connectivity at a conference in Tashkent earlier today, Jaishankar noted that the challenges of politics, vested interests, and instability can be formidable impediments to its realisation.

"Economic growth is universally prevented by three Cs -- connectivity, commerce and contacts. All three need to come together to ensure regional cooperation and prosperity," he added. (ANI)

