Jaishankar exchanges perspectives on Myanmar situation with Brunei counterpart Erywan

New Delhi [India], August 14 (ANI): External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Saturday exchanged perspectives on the situation in Myanmar with his Brunei Darussalam counterpart Dato Haji Erywan, who is also the ASEAN's special envoy to Myanmar.

"Appreciate the call from Brunei FM II Dato Haji Erywan. Exchanged perspectives on the situation in Myanmar. India is in full support of the ASEAN initiative," tweeted Jaishankar.

India had earlier welcomed the appointment of Erywan as a special envoy to Myanmar by the ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and asserted that it will continue to support the restoration of the democratic process in Burma.

In April ASEAN leaders had urged the head of Myanmar's military chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, who took power in a coup on February 1, to end the violent crackdown in the country.



At the summit, 10-member ASEAN had reached a consensus on five points.

These include: there shall be an "immediate cessation of violence" and restraint by all parties; all parties shall commence "constructive dialogue" toward "a peaceful solution in the interests of the people"; a special envoy of the ASEAN chair shall mediate the dialogue; ASEAN shall provide humanitarian assistance, and the special envoy and delegation shall visit Myanmar to meet with all parties.

This meeting was held in the Indonesian capital Jakarta, the first in-person gathering of the bloc's leaders since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

On February 1, the Myanmar military overthrew the civilian government and declared a year-long state of emergency, which was later extended until August 2023.

The coup triggered massive demonstrations across the nation that have been met with a violent crackdown, resulting in 962 deaths. (ANI)

