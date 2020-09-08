Jaishankar expresses condolence for victims of Baitus Saldam mosque gas explosion

Dhaka [Bangladesh], September 8 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has expressed condolence to victims of the gas explosion in the Baitus Saldam mosque in Bangladesh, which claimed at least 24 lives.

"External Affairs Minister of India Dr S Jaishankar wrote to Hon'ble Foreign Minister of Bangladesh Dr AKA Momen conveying his heartfelt sympathy and deepest condolences to victims of the unfortunate accident at the Baitus Saldam Mosque in Narayanganj on Friday, 4 Sep 2020," India in Bangladesh tweeted.

According to Al Jazeera, the fire service officials suspect that the explosion on September 4 was caused by leakage from the pipeline in the mosque.

While at least 24 people were killed, dozens of injured worshipers are still receiving medical treatment.

The explosion occurred on Friday evening when people had gathered in the mosque for the evening prayer. (ANI)

