Jaishankar expresses 'deep shock' over stabbing of Indian student in Canada

New Delhi [India], Jan 24 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday expressed shock over the stabbing of an Indian student from Tamil Nadu -- Rachel Albert -- in Canada's Toronto.

Re-tweeting a tweet by Ronald, External Affairs Minister Jaishankar said: "Deeply shocked to learn of the serious attack on Rachel Albert, an Indian student in Toronto, Canada. Am asking MEA officials to help with her family's visa. Family members may immediately contact us on +91 9873983884."

Earlier, tagging the Minister, Ronald had tweeted: "Good morning, my nice Rachel (Tamilian) who have gone to Canada for studies was stabbed and hospitalised ... Please do help her. Here is the news on the incident by local channel. Her parents are here at TN Coonoor."

Ronald had put a phone number as well as a local media report of the incident in his tweet.

As per reports, the 23-year old Rachel was allegedly stabbed on Wednesday night (local time). (ANI)

