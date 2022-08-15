Jaishankar extends condolences to families of victims of Giza church fire in Egypt

New Delhi [India], August 15 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday extended condolences and expressed sympathy to the families of the victims of a fire that broke out at the Abu Sefein Church in the north of Giza, Egypt on Sunday.

At least 41 were killed and 55 injured in the Giza church fire on Sunday, said the Egyptian Ministry of Health in a statement.

In a tweet, Jaishankar wrote, "Extend my deepest condolences to FM Sameh Shoukry and the people of Egypt on the loss of lives in the tragic fire incident in a Church in Giza. Our heartfelt sympathies with the families of the deceased. Wish a speedy recovery to those injured."



Hossam Abdel Ghaffar, the official spokesman for the Ministry of Health and Population, confirmed that 30 ambulances were dispatched to the church, and people were taken to the two local hospitals.



To offer his condolences to the victims of the church accident, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi made a phone call to Pope Tawadros II and stressed that all state institutions would provide the necessary support to contain the effects of the fire.

Abdel Ghaffar said the state of readiness at hospitals in Giza and Cairo had been raised, and that all blood types and emergency medicines are available at the facilities receiving the injured, reported Arab News.

The General Administration of Civil Protection in Giza sent firefighters and vehicles to fight the blaze, which was swiftly brought under control. Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly sent his sincere condolences and expressed sympathy for the families of the victims.

Public Prosecutor Hamada Al-Sawy issued a statement that an investigation team had been formed and that the Public Prosecution would announce its results in due course. The preliminary examination of the forensic evidence suggests the fire broke out in the air-conditioning system on the second floor of the church building, which includes a number of classrooms, as a result of an electrical fault.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia expressed "great sadness and sorrow" over the fire and offered its deepest and sincere condolences to the government and people of Egypt, wishing the injured a speedy recovery, and security and safety for Egypt and its people, Saudi Press Agency reported. (ANI)

