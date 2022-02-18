Jaishankar extends felicitations to Australian counterpart for becoming longest-serving female Senator

New Delhi [India], February 18 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday extended felicitations to his Australian counterpart, Marise Payne, for now becoming the longest-serving Australian female Senator.

"Warm felicitations to Australian FM @MarisePayne for now becoming the longest-serving Australian female Senator. Her record of public service is exemplary. A pleasure to work with her," Jaishankar tweeted.

Marise Payne has served as Australia's Foreign Minister since August 2018 and Minister for Women since May 2019.



Prior to this, she served as Defence Minister - the first woman to hold this federal Cabinet portfolio - for three years from September 2015, during which she oversaw major developments.





Following the election of the Coalition government in September 2013, Marise served as Minister for Human Services for two years.



A member of the Liberal Party since 1982, she was the National Young Liberal Movement's first female President.



After serving as a political adviser to some of the most significant figures in Liberal politics of their time, Marise worked in the finance industry.



According to her biography, she became a Liberal Party Senator for New South Wales in 1997 and has led Senate and joint parliamentary committees as well as holding several shadow portfolios in opposition, including Indigenous Development and Employment, and Housing. (ANI)

