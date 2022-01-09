Jaishankar extends greetings to Indian diaspora on Pravasi Bhartiya Divas, says their achievements are our pride

New Delhi [India], January 9 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar extended greetings to the Indian diaspora on Pravasi Bhartiya Divas and said that their achievements are a source of pride for us.



"Greetings to the Indian Diaspora on Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas. Your achievements are a source of pride for us," said S Jaishankar in a tweet on Sunday.

"And our emotional bond grows from strength to strength," Jaishankar added.

It came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his wishes to the Indian diaspora on the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas saying that they have distinguished themselves all over the world and have excelled in different spheres.



Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said on Sunday, "Greetings to everyone, especially the Indian diaspora on Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas. Our diaspora has distinguished itself all over the world and has excelled in different spheres."

The Prime Minister also appreciated the Indian diaspora that they have remained connected to their roots and said, "We are proud of their accomplishments."



India celebrates Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) on January 9 every year to mark the contribution of the Overseas Indian community to the development of India.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the date January 9 was chosen to celebrate this occasion since it was the day in 1915 that Mahatma Gandhi, the greatest Pravasi, returned to India from South Africa, leading India's freedom struggle. (ANI)

