Jaishankar extends warm greetings to Qatar on National Day

New Delhi [India], December 18 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday extended warm greetings to the people and the government of Qatar on their National Day and said he is looking forward to taking New Delhi and Doha relations to greater heights.



"Warm greetings to DPM & FM @MBA_AlThani_and the Government and people of Qatar on their National Day. Look forward to taking our relations to greater heights," Jaishankar tweeted.

Qatar National Day is also known as Founder's Day. It is a national commemoration of Qatar's unification in 1878 and it is celebrated annually on December 18. (ANI)

