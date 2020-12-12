Jaishankar extends wishes on Kenya's National Day

New Delhi [India], December 12 (ANI): External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar on Saturday extended his wishes to the government and the people of Kenya, on the occasion of the country's National Day.



Taking to Twitter, he also congratulated Kenyan Foreign Minister Raychelle Omamo, adding that he greatly valued the multifaceted relations between the two nations built on strong people-to-people ties.

"Congratulate FM Raychelle Omamo and the Government and people of Kenya as they celebrate their National Day. Greatly value our multifaceted relations built on strong people-to-people ties," tweeted Jaishankar.

Kenya's National Day is celebrated every year on December 12, which marks the date when the country became a republic in 1964 and also marks the country's independence from the United Kingdom in 1963. (ANI)

