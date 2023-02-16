Jaishankar gets warm welcome in Fiji Parliament, appreciates MP's Hindi address

Suva [Fiji], February 16 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday was given a warm welcome in the Parliament of Fiji, which is currently in session.

"Glad to meet MPs and witness the Parliament session in Fiji earlier today. Appreciated minister Charan Jeath Singh's address in Hindi," Jaishankar tweeted today.

The foreign minister also shared a video of the Parliament session in which Singh is seen addressing in Hindi.

Glad to meet MPs and witness the Parliament session in Fiji earlier today. Appreciated Minister Charan Jeath Singh’s address in Hindi. https://t.co/iw9nU8vz9o — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) February 16, 2023



Jaishankar is currently on an official visit to the South Pacific country to attend the 12th World Hindi Conference, a three-day event which is being co-hosted by the Ministry of External Affairs and the Fiji government and had begun on February 15.

Emphasising on the "close and long-standing ties" shared between India and Fiji through "people to people linkages", Jaishankar earlier today said it was a privilege to partner in the nation-building efforts across various sectors in Fiji.

Jaishankar also thanked the Fiji government for partnering with India for the Hindi Conference. He said the arrangements made by the government were exceptional.

Addressing a joint press statement with the Fiji Prime Minister Sitiveni Ligamamada Rabuka on today, Jaishankar said, "I would like to take this occasion to really publically and sincerely thank the government of Fiji for partnering with us on this very important cultural, heritage exercise we do regularly. The arrangements which were made were truly exceptional."

Jaishankar said, India and Fiji have close and long-standing ties and both countries reviewed the bilateral ties. He said, India and Fiji have inaugurated the solarization of the State House in Suva and this is the first of a series that India is supporting in the Pacific Islands. He said this reflects India's commitment towards climate action.

Fiji Prime Minister Rabuka said India had stood by his country in times of great need and will always be a special friend and trusted partner.

"Together we've built a robust multifaceted partnership which covers cooperation in all major areas of nation-building. India has stood by us in times of great need. We're grateful to Government of India for supporting us through the provision of life-saving vaccines and humanitarian assistance," the Fijian PM said.

India and Fiji on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on visa exemption for holders of diplomatic and official passports.

Jaishankar who witnessed the MoU exchange with the Fiji PM said that the visa waiver agreement will be helpful in encouraging greater travel between both the countries. Fiji PM said that the people of Fiji will benefit with this agreement as a lot of Fiji travellers visit India for medical treatment and education purposes. (ANI)