Jaishankar held talks with Italian counterpart, reaffirms India's stance on diplomacy amid Ukraine crisis

New Delhi [India], March 9 (ANI): External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar held talks with the Italian Foreign Minister, Luigi Di Maio and reaffirmed that returning to dialogue and diplomacy is important as both the sides discussed Ukraine-Russia war.



Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar said, "A good discussion today with Italian FM @luigidimaioon the Ukraine situation. Reaffirmed the importance of an early ceasefire and return to dialogue and diplomacy."

Russian forces launched military operations in Ukraine on February 24, three days after Moscow recognized Ukraine's breakaway regions - Donetsk and Luhansk - as independent entities. (ANI)

