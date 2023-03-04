Jaishankar holds bilateral meetings with Foreign Ministers of Maldives, Slovenia

New Delhi [India], March 4 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met the foreign ministers of Maldives and Slovenia on the sidelines of the Raisina Dialogue here on Friday.

"Good to meet @abdulla_shahid , FM of our special neighbour Maldives. Appreciated his warm sentiments about our commitment to Maldives and our advocacy of the Global South," Jaishankar tweeted on Friday.

"A cordial first meeting with FM @tfajon of Slovenia this evening. Value our ties, bilaterally and in the India-EU format. Discussed taking forward our relationship, especially in the economic and technological domain. Also discussed global developments," the EAM wrote in another tweet.





Earlier on Friday, Jaishankar met the Foreign Ministers of Oman, France, and Singapore.

"A warm meeting with FM @badralbusaidi of Oman this evening. Value his #G20FMM and #RaisinaDialogue2023 participation. Our bilateral cooperation is growing from strength to strength," the EAM tweeted.

"Great meeting with FM @MinColonna of France. Appreciated her support for our G20 Presidency. Agreed to coordinate more closely on global and multilateral issues. Also reviewed our bilateral relationship," he wrote.

The minister in another tweet wrote: "Always a pleasure to meet FM @VivianBala of Singapore. A good exchange on our ever strengthening cooperation and more. Much done and lots of possibilities in a fast changing world."

The Raisina Dialogue is the flagship think-tank event organised by the Observer Research Foundation (ORF) in partnership with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). (ANI)

