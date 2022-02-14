Jaishankar holds 'productive discussions' with Philippine Secretary of Foreign Affairs Locsin

Manila [Philippines], February 14 (ANI): External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Monday held "productive discussions" on a wide range of issues with Secretary of Foreign Affairs of the Philippines Teodoro L Locsin.

"Held productive discussions with FM @teddyboylocsin of Philippines. We are entering a new phase in our partnership which will further the mutuality of national security and development aspirations. Our conversations covered a range of issues dealing with both," Jaishankar wrote in a tweet.





"Expect to take forward a shared agenda through sustained engagement. Thank you @teddyboylocsin for a warm welcome and generous hospitality," Jaishankar tweeted.

Jaishankar is on a three-day visit to the Philippines from February 13 to 15. Jaishankar was welcomed by Locsin upon his arrival at the Foreign Ministry for talks.

Jaishankar arrived here from Australia where he attended the fourth Quad Foreign Ministers' meeting in Melbourne. (ANI)

