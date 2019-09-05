External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with his Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi in Jakarata on Thursday (Photo/EAM's Twitter)
Jaishankar holds talks with Indonesian counterpart Marsudi

ANI | Updated: Sep 05, 2019 18:03 IST

Jakarta [Indonesia], Sept 5 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held talks with his Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi here on Thursday.
The EAM's ongoing visit is his first to an ASEAN member state after assuming charge.
The two sides talked about the common challenges faced by their countries, as well as their mutual support for principles of territorial integrity.
"Pleasure to meet my Indonesian counterpart @Menlu_RI. My 1st bilateral visit as EAM to ASEAN. Drawing on historical linkages to fashion a modern partnership. Agreed to address common challenges & explore shared opportunities. Our talks highlighted mutual support for territorial integrity," Jaishankar tweeted.
"FM Jaishankar and I agreed to step up cooperation in Aceh - Andaman/Nicobar connectivity. Indonesia stands ready to participate in its infrastructure and connectivity development. Indonesia and India also agreed to strengthen Indo-Pacific cooperation," Marsudi tweeted after their exchange.
This is the first visit of a Union Minister to Indonesia after the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government came into power for a second term.
The three-day visit -- from September 4 to 6 -- reflects the high priority India attaches to its bilateral relationship with Indonesia, which is a Comprehensive Strategic Partner. New Delhi and Jakarta also share vision on maritime cooperation in the Indo-Pacific.
After wrapping up his official engagements in Indonesia, the EAM is scheduled to travel to Singapore from September 6 to 10. He is slated to co-chair the 6th meeting of the Joint Ministerial Committee (JMC) with his Singaporean counterpart Vivian Balakrishnan. (ANI)

