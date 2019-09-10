External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Union Minister Hardeep Puri with Singapore senior minister Teo Chee Hean in Singapore on Monday. (Photo Credits: Jaishankar's Twitter)
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Union Minister Hardeep Puri with Singapore senior minister Teo Chee Hean in Singapore on Monday. (Photo Credits: Jaishankar's Twitter)

Jaishankar holds talks with Singapore senior minister

ANI | Updated: Sep 10, 2019 06:12 IST

Singapore, Sept 10 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday met Singapore senior minister Teo Chee Hean here and "discussed the challenges and opportunities of a changing world".
Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri was also present in the meeting.
"Engaging conversation with SM Teo Chee Hean and Minister-colleague @HardeepSPuri. Discussed the challenges and opportunities of a changing world," Jaishankar said in a tweet.
The External Affairs Minister is currently on a three-day visit to Singapore.
Earlier, Jaishankar met Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing and talked about scaling up trade and investment.
"Good interaction with Minister Chan Chun Sing on scaling up trade & investment. Economic cooperation is a vital pillar of India-Singapore relationship," he tweeted.
The minister also met Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong.
India and Singapore on Monday reaffirmed their shared commitment to fully realise the enormous potential of their bilateral relations.
The discussions in this regard were held during the sixth Joint Ministerial Commission chaired by Jaishankar and his Singaporean counterpart Vivian Balakrishnan.
Jaishankar gave an address at an event on business and innovation organised by the Indian High Commission where he spoke about his government's commitments towards building a new India. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 07:31 IST

CIA informant extracted from Russia confirmed Putin 'personally'...

New York [USA], Sept 10 (ANI): In a stunning revelation, an informant from the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) who was extracted from Russia in 2017 had confirmed that President Vladimir Putin had "personally ordered and orchestrated" Moscow's meddling in the 2016 US presidential election.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 06:59 IST

Boris Johnson's second bid for snap election rejected

London [UK], Sept 10 (ANI): UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson suffered a fresh blow after his second attempt to force an early election in the country failed to garner the required two-thirds majority.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 06:15 IST

Indian community forging deep people-to-people ties with Iceland: Kovind

Reykjavik [Iceland], Sept 10 (ANI): The Indian community in Iceland are forging deep people-to-people relations with the Nordic country, President Ram Nath Kovind said on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 05:36 IST

After offering to resume talks with US, N Korea fires...

Seoul [South Korea], Sept 10 (ANI): North Korea on Tuesday fired two unidentified projectiles into the East Sea, in the latest such launch in the last few months, according to the South Korean military.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 04:45 IST

To achieve land degradation neutrality, PM Modi bats for global...

New Delhi [India], Sept 10 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday called on the international community to set up a global water action agenda as the central theme to achieve land degradation neutrality.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 03:50 IST

UNHRC 'disturbed' about violent protests in HK, calls for...

Geneva [Switzerland], Sept 10 (ANI): UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet said she was "disturbed" by incidents of increasing violence associated with the anti-government protests in Hong Kong and urged authorities to respond to any acts of violence with restraint.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 03:28 IST

Climate change a global threat to human rights: Bachelet

Geneva [Switzerland], Sept 10 (ANI): United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet on Monday said that climate change is a rapidly growing and a global threat to human rights and underlined that incidents like forest fires raging in the Amazon is "burning up our future".

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 02:32 IST

2009 attack's memory alive, 10 Sri Lankan players opt out of Pak tour

New Delhi [India], Sept 10 (ANI): In yet another reminder to Pakistan that it should take stern action against terror groups operating from its soil, 10 Sri Lankan cricket players on Monday chose to opt-out of the upcoming tour to the South Asian country citing security concerns.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 23:52 IST

Amazon fires: UN rights chief calls on Amazonian countries to...

Geneva [Switzerland], Sept 9 (ANI): United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet called on the South American countries of Bolivia, Paraguay and Brazil to ensure the implementation of longstanding environmental policies to prevent future tragedies of the scale of recent Amazon f

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 22:26 IST

Modi, his Nepalese counterpart to jointly inaugurate...

New Delhi [India], Sept 9 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Nepalese counterpart KP Sharma Oli will jointly inaugurate the India-Nepal cross-border petroleum pipeline on Tuesday via video conferencing.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 21:50 IST

India, Singapore reaffirm commitment to realise enormous...

Singapore, Sept 9 (ANI): India and Singapore on Monday reaffirmed their shared commitment to fully realise the enormous potential of their bilateral relations. The discussions in this regard were held during the sixth Joint Ministerial Commission chaired by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar an

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 20:20 IST

Govt will not shy away from taking bold decisions: Jaishankar

Singapore, Sept 9 (ANI): The Indian government will not shy away from taking bold decisions and work towards reforming the corporate sector to make it more accountable, responsible and innovative in the long run, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Monday.

Read More
iocl